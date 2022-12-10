Russia records 7,397 daily coronavirus cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,397 over the past day to 21,658,056, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

A day earlier, 7,465 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,475 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 1.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 38 regions, while in 35 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 11 regions. A day earlier, 1,447 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,267 over the past day versus 1,439 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,269,767 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 949 over the past day versus 902 a day earlier, reaching 1,807,113.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,446 over the past day, reaching 21,055,866, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters.

A day earlier some 5,994 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 54 over the past day, reaching 392,560, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters.

A day earlier 52 COVID-19 deaths were registered.