Over 12,000 COVID cases detected in Russia over day first time since April 10

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 12,248 over the day against 11,422 the day before, the federal center for combatting coronavirus told reporters on Saturday.

For the first time since April 10, more than 12,000 cases of coronavirus per day were detected in the country. In total, 18,589,221 cases have been registered in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of deaths increased over the day by 43 against 39 the day before, the total number rose to 382,395. The number of recoveries over the day increased by 6,209 against 4,670 the day before to 17,969,342.