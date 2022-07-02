Russia records another 3,285 coronavirus cases - crisis center

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 3,285 to 18,436,679 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

As many as 1,112 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 1,148 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 40 regions of the country and rose in 35 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 396 to 2,778,346 in the past day, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s coronavirus cases increased by 257 to 1,537,011.

Coronavirus recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 3,488 to 17,865,093 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. A total of 3,388 recoveries were confirmed on Friday.

Coronavirus death toll

Russia recorded 51 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 381,216.