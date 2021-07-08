Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate plunges to two-month low in past day

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate declined to a two-month low of 0.8 since May 6, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data released on Thursday.

Russia’s coronavirus spread rate decreased to 1 in the past 24 hours, registering the lowest level since June 6, the latest estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate exceeds 1 in eight out of ten Russian regions with the largest number of COVID-19 cases. This rate is below 1 only in Moscow and the Moscow Region (0.99), the figures show.

The coronavirus spread rate equals 1.07 in the Samara Region, 1.11 in St. Petersburg and the Voronezh Region, 1.14 in the Rostov and Sverdlovsk Regions, 1.16 in the Irkutsk Region and 1.17 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The coronavirus spread rate in the Krasnoyarsk Region edged up to 1.24 in the past day, the latest data show.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.