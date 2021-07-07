Russia reports over 23,900 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 23,962 COVID-19 cases over the past day and the total case tally hit 5,682,634, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The number of cases grew by 0.42% in relative terms.

Over the past day, Moscow confirmed 5,621 COVID-19 cases. Some 2,531 COVID-19 cases were registered in the Moscow Region, 1,906 in St. Petersburg, 477 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 388 in the Voronezh Region and 362 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Currently, 420,674 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 5,621 in the past 24 hours compared to 5,498 cases recorded a day earlier. As many as 1,405,451 people in the Russian capital have been infected so far.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.4%.

Moscow reported 104 daily COVID-19 deaths, with fatalities rising to 23,219, based on data provided by the crisis center.

Meanwhile, another 6,488 patients recovered, with 1,200,695 people having recovered from the disease.

Currently, 181,537 people in Moscow are still undergoing treatment.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 725 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 737 the day before. The total death toll has reached 140,041.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.46% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 107 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 31 in the Irkutsk region, 28 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, and 23 in the Buryatia region. The Moscow and Krasnodar regions recorded 22 coronavirus deaths each.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 20,067 in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number since February 12. As many as 5,121,919 patients have recovered by now.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 90.1% of the total number of infections.

Another 2,945 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, the Moscow Region confirmed 2,015 recoveries, the Voronezh Region - 355, the Sverdlovsk Region - 301 and the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 297.