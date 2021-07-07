Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate drops to 0.91 in past day

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate declined below 1 in the past 24 hours to 0.91, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data released on Wednesday.

Russia’s coronavirus spread rate decreased to 1.05 in the past day, the latest estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate exceeds 1 in nine out of ten Russian regions with the largest number of COVID-19 cases. In particular, this rate equals 1.01 in the Moscow Region, 1.05 in the Samara Region, 1.13 in St. Petersburg, 1.15 in the Voronezh and Sverdlovsk Regions, 1.16 in the Rostov Region and 1.18 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the latest figures indicate.

The coronavirus spread rate dropped from 1.3 to 1.22 in the Irkutsk Region and remained at 1.23 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, the latest data show.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.