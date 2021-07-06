Russians returning from abroad will have to undergo one PCR test for COVID instead of two

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian nationals returning home from foreign countries will have to take only one PCR test for the novel coronavirus infection within three days instead of two, according to a resolution of Russia’s chief state sanitary doctor that was made public on Tuesday.

"Russian nationals are obliged to undergo one PCR test for COVID-19 within three days upon arrival to Russia and stay in self-isolation at the place of residence until the results of the PCR test are ready," it said.

Apart from that, citizens of the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and Tajikistan (from July 10) and citizens of Azerbaijan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan (from September 1) will be required to upload their negative PCR tests for the coronavirus infection taken not later than three days before arrival to Russia via a special mobile app.