Russia’s, China’s joint anti-coronavirus efforts proved productive — Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and China in combating the coronavirus pandemic has been quite productive and will continue, Dmitry Medvedev, the leader of Russia’s ruling United Russia party and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, said on Tuesday.

"Our joint actions in combating the coronavirus infection, the major challenge for humankind today, has proved to be productive. We support each other in bilateral and multilateral formats, develop broad cooperation in such spheres as prevention and diagnostics of epidemics, development of vaccines and medicines," he said in an address to the online summit of the Chinese Communist Party and parties from other countries.

Medvedev pledged that cooperation between the two countries in this sphere would go on. "Some countries have suffered from the pandemic very much and they need help, especially in terms of vaccination. That is why our country has repeatedly called for establishing corridors for deliveries of everyday necessities to help them in such situations," he added.