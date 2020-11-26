Russian Biathlon Union confirms positive COVID-19 case of biathlete Anton Babikov

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) confirmed on Thursday that national team’s biathlete Anton Babikov had been diagnosed with a positive case of the novel coronavirus.

TASS reported earlier citing its sources that four positive COVID-19 cases were registered in the Russian national men’s biathlon team ahead of the opening stage of the 2020/2021 IBU (the International Biathlon Union) World Cup series in Finland’s Kontiolahti. The infection was found in the national team’s doctors Roman Leifer and Yevgeny Shutov, massage therapist Valery Lashin and biathlete Anton Babikov.

The first two stages of the 2020/2021 IBU World Cup are scheduled to be hosted by Finland’s Kontiolahti on November 27-29 and on December 3-6. The Russian national team lined up 14 biathletes for the opening stage of the World Cup series.

If follow-up COVID-19 tests return positive results, the Russian national biathlon team will be barred from the first stage of the IBU World Cup in Finland. Positive COVID-19 cases were also reported earlier in the national teams of Latvia and Moldova.

