No need to return to non-working days regime in Russia, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 22. /TASS/. Russian authorities do not see the necessity to return to the non-working days regime due to the continued epidemic of the coronavirus infection, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

"In general, the situation is such that today there is no necessity to go back, at least in our country, to such restrictive methods like it was this spring. For example, when we placed people on paid leaves and closed entire enterprises. There is no such necessity," Putin said.

According to him, Russian healthcare system worked quite effectively. "And now we have reserves created, reserves of hospital bed spaces, medications appeared, protocols of treatment appeared. Our medics already understand and know what to do and how to do it. So now there’s confidence that we can cope with these problems," the President noted.