EU foreign policy chief invited to visit Russia as soon as epidemic situation normalizes

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed an invitation to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to visit Russia as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is over.

"We discussed a range of topical issues related to the current state of relations between Russia and the European Union. We told Josep Borrell we heard about the European Union’s plans to make a strategic review of relations with Russia and reiterated that we are interested in developing contacts," he said on Tuesday after telephone talks with Borrell.

"By the way, we confirmed an invitation to Josep Borrel to visit Russia as soon as the coronavirus situation is favorable for that," he added.