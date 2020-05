ST.PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in St. Petersburg has reached 3,590, with 138 patients discharged from hospital over the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

According to the crisis center, a day earlier 2,859 patients recovered from the coronavirus.

In the past day, 374 new cases were confirmed, taking the total case tally to 13,713. A total of 138 people have died, including five in the past day.