Kremlin spokesman says risk of contracting coronavirus cannot be eliminated completely

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week, believes that his own example clearly illustrates that it is impossible to completely eliminate all risks of contracting the disease.

"If you ask me whether those risks can be eliminated completely, then the answer is no, from my point of view. My example serves as a very good illustration of it," Peskov said in an interview with the Kommersant daily on Wednesday.

"We will simply have to learn new rules of conduct, the tactics of, so to speak, preventive protection: how to put on gloves, how to take them off, when this should be done, in what circumstances it is advisable to spray yourself with a disinfectant. We will have to learn it all to minimize the risks," he added.

Peskov said he had remained in self-isolation and worked from home since May 1, because one of his colleagues also tested positive for the infection.

"The virus is indeed very dangerous and can be easily transmitted among humans. It is very difficult to fully protect yourself from it," he said. "The only way <…> is to stay at home and avoid all contacts with the outside world."

He also said a broad range of measures is being taken to protect the staff while the Kremlin administration continues its work.

"We do not hold any large meetings at the moment, we use various communication channels to contact each other. Everyone uses personal protective equipment, and we avoid visiting each other’s offices," the Kremlin spokesman continued. "Documents, both incoming and outgoing, are being decontaminated with disinfectant sprays."

Peksov said his deputy will be in charge while he is undergoing treatment.

"I have a deputy, and there is also the presidential [press service and information] office, which continues its work, although many people are quarantined at home," he said, adding that epidemiological guidelines "are being observed very carefully" by the Kremlin staff.

"Everything keeps functioning and we, on our part, will do our best to ensure that the president’s work receives due coverage. My colleagues are brilliant in doing this. They are talented professionals," Peskov went on.

The Kremlin spokesman reiterated that he last contacted Russian President Vladimir Putin in person more than a month ago, adding that personal meetings are not required under present circumstances.

"Modern technologies allow us to maintain proper information security, for example during Security Council conferences," he said. "I think that we should continue using many elements of this quick remote work in the future."

Premier’s health

Peskov said that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 30, is already on the road to recovery and can continue his work.

"We had a phone talk, we discussed it," Peskov said. "He [Mishustin] is fine and is already on the road to recovery. He is already capable of continuing his work."

Earlier on Wednesday, Mishustin chaired a video conference on social and economic issues straight from the hospital where he is being treated.