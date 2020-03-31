Five more coronavirus patients die in Moscow — coronavirus response taskforce

"Five patients with confirmed pneumonia and positive coronavirus tests have died. <…> All the five patients of old age had concurrent diseases," it said.

According to the headquarters, the patients were aged from 61 to 74. Four of them were connected to artificial lung ventilation. "All had other chronic diseases, including cardiosclerosis, essential hypertension, chronic obstructive lung disease. Three patients had diabetes. One patient had cancer," it said.

As of March 31, a total of 2,337 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. As many as 121 patients have recovered. According to data as of 12:00 Moscow time, seventeen patients died. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (1,613). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.

On March 29, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin expanded high alert measures by signing respective orders. The new steps particularly stipulate self-isolation for all citizens of all ages unless citizens require urgent medical help, need to buy food or medicines or head to work if they still need to be there physically. Residents are ordered to stay at home, leaving it only to go to a drug store or a supermarket, to receive emergency medical aid, to walk a pet within a distance of 100 meters from the house, as well as to dispose garbage and travel to work if they cannot work from home. However, people can arrive in or leave the city but are banned from moving around it without a serious reason.

Similar measures have been taken in most of Russia’s regions.