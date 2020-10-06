Baku refutes report on heavy casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh battles

BAKU, October 6. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on Monday refuted Armenia’s report on major casualties among the Azerbaijani forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh battles.

"The statement released by the Armenian Defense Ministry’s official spokesperson that the Azerbaijani army had allegedly lost 200 people is unfounded and is another fake news," the Defense Ministry’s press office chief Vagif Dargyahly said.

According to him, currently combat actions are underway along the entire frontline, including in the Jabrayil-Fizuli direction. "The Azerbaijani army has military advantage, and the Armenian army is suffering heavy losses in manpower and in military equipment during the battles and is forced to retreat," he said.

Earlier, Armenian Defense Ministry Press Secretary Shushan Stepanyan announced that the Defense Army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic had destroyed a large unit of Azerbaijan’s army.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.