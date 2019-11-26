Lavrov says Russian-Icelandic ties thriving despite tough climate

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Bilateral relations between Russia and Iceland are generally flourishing, despite the tough global conditions at present, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, opening a meeting with Iceland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson.

"Relations between our countries are developing positively, overall, under the current complicated conditions, and we do make a point of it," he said.

The minister shined light on the good prospects and trends in the spheres of commerce, investment and in hi-tech cooperation within the Arctic Council. "A number of draft agreements exist, which when completed will make it possible to strengthen the legal basis of our cooperation," Lavrov added.

The Russian top diplomat highlighted that, though this is the first visit by the Icelandic foreign minister to Russia since 2011, contacts between the both countries’ foreign ministries were carried out as part of the Arctic Council sessions and events that are held in Russia on Arctic topics.

The Arctic Council was founded in 1996 under the Ottawa Declaration and is an intergovernmental high-level council, which provides support for cooperation in the region, especially in the sphere of environmental protection. The member states of the Arctic Council are Denmark (including Greenland and the Faroe Islands), Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, the US, Finland and Sweden.