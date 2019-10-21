Russian shipbuilders to float out Arctic patrol vessel

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg will float out the Project 23550 ice-class lead patrol ship on October 25, the Defense Ministry’s press office said in a statement on Monday, referring to Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov.

"A special ceremony will take place at the Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg on October 25 to float out the Project 23550 ice-class lead patrol ship Ivan Papanin, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said after a working meeting at the Admiralty Shipyard, which discussed the construction of surface ships," the press office said.

At the working meeting, the shipbuilders told the Navy chief that the vessel was ready for its float-out.

The Project 23550 ice-class patrol vessel Ivan Papanin designed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) is capable of performing the functions of a tug, a patrol ship and an icebreaker.

The patrol ship is designed to protect and monitor water resources in a complex ice situation, convoy and tow detained vessels to a port, accompany and support logistics vessels, take part in rescue operations and transport special cargoes.

The patrol vessel displaces about 8,500 tonnes, is over 100 m long and about 20 m wide and its sea endurance is around 60 days.