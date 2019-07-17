Arctic airport is licensed to serve Embraer 190, Embraer 195 flights

TASS, July 17. The airport in Novy Urengoi (the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area) received a license to serve flights by Embraer 190 and Embraer 195 and their modified versions, the airport’s press service said on Wednesday.

"The certificate to serve the new type of planes for the airport in the gas capital means serving additional routes," the press service quoted the airport’s Executive Director Roman Bochkov as saying. "The air companies, operating flights to Novy Urengoi, are developing their fleets."

According to the press service, the airport may serve more than 30 types of planes, both Russian and foreign, including Airbus, Boeing, Sukhoi Superjet 100 and more.

Embraer 190 and Embraer 195 jet airliners have a flight range of about 4,500km; the passenger capacity may be up to 122, depending on configuration.

As TASS wrote earlier, Yamal’s Urengoidorstroy will upgrade the airport. This is the first project for airport infrastructure renovation implemented under a law on concession agreements.The airport’s overhaul is due to be finished in 2021.