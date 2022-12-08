US’ new sanctions against Russian companies only confirm ineffectiveness of sanctions

WASHINGTON, December 8. /TASS/. The United States’ new sanctions against Russian hi-tech companies only prove the ineffectiveness of its illegitimate restrictions, which cannot make Russia drop its sovereign foreign policy geared to defend its national interests, the Russian embassy in the United States said in a commentary released on Wednesday.

"We note another attempt of the U.S. administration to relieve its sanctioning itch. Once again restrictions have been introduced against Russian high-tech commercial companies. In relation to some of them, constraints are imposed for the second time," the embassy stressed. "Such steps by local authorities only confirm the ineffectiveness of such illegitimate measures. They point to the fact that the American side is running out of tools to pressure Russia. Such "jabs" by the United States are futile. They are simply unable to achieve the desired goal - to force our country to abandon a sovereign course in foreign policy and give up protection of its national interests."

The embassy noted "the harmful nature of Washington's pressure on private businesses." "As before, foreign partners will be the first to suffer from such restrictions. This is exactly what is happening as a result of the non-market initiatives of the White House to oust Russian products from global food and energy markets," the embassy said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US Department of Commerce blacklisted 24 foreign companies, including ten companies from Russia. The blacklist in particular, includes Russian computer equipment producer Kraftway, Ruselectronics holding and other companies.

Companies registered in Latvia, the UAE, Pakistan, Singapore and Switzerland were also added to the list.