Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

European Parliament may demand release of Savchenko, says president

World
March 22, 20:15 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

On March 22, Ukrainian MP Nadezhda Savchenko was detained in Kiev

Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, March 22. /TASS/. The European Parliament may once again demand the release of Nadezhda Savchenko, this time from Ukrainian jail, its President Antonio Tajani said in reply to a TASS query at a news conference in Brussels on Thursday.

"The European parliament has always advocated the right to the freedom of expression. We intend to look into the facts and demand her release, if needed," Tajani said.

Read also
Nadezhda Savchenko

Ukrainian MP Savchenko arrested in Kiev on charges of coup plotting and terrorism

Earlier on Thursday, MP Savchenko was detained in Kiev after Ukrainian MPs had voted for prosecuting and putting her in police custody. Savchenko is suspected of "colluding to change the constitutional system by force, plotting an attempt on the life of the Ukrainian president, conspiring to carry out a terror attack, assisting the activities of the terrorist organization, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), carrying, acquiring and transferring firearms."

The former pilot Savchenko had been sentenced in Russia to 22 years in jail over complicity in the killing of two Russian journalists in eastern Ukraine. She spent nearly two years in Russian custody and was pardoned by the Russian president on May 25, 2016.

Savchenko was a member of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko’s All-Ukrainian Union "Fatherland" or Batkivshchyna party and was elected to the parliament on its party list in 2014 while in Russian custody. However, in late October 2016, she wrote a statement on leaving the party and was excluded from it in mid-December.

The lawmaker was also expelled from Ukraine’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and later from the Parliamentary Committee for National Defense and Security.

Savchenko fell into disfavor of Ukraine’s authorities after her private trips to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in eastern Ukraine and talks with their leadership.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sports Ministry vows to see to humane solution of homeless pets issue during FIFA Cup
2
Russians choose names for newest weapons — Defense Ministry
3
Defense Ministry: Foreign military agencies take seriously Russia’s newest weapons
4
Russia to increase flight range of upgraded Tu-160 bomber
5
Avangard hypersonic missiles replace Rubezh ICBMs in Russia’s armament plan through 2027
6
Nobody has the right to insult us: Envoy reminds UK of Russia’s sacrifice to defeat Nazism
7
Lavrov warns US against provocations aiming to break down Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама