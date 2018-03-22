Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japan awaiting promotion of dialogue with Russia in run-up to PM Abe’s visit

World
March 22, 8:53 UTC+3 TOKYO

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kano and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks in Tokyo on March 21

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

TOKYO, March 22. /TASS/. Japanese government awaits promotion of dialogue with Moscow at various levels in the run-up to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Russia at the end of May, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference on Thursday.

"The Japanese and Russian Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral issues and, in the first place, the problem of a peace treaty," he said. "They also had a frank exchange of opinions on international problems including North Korea."

"Our country and Russia are important partners in Pacific Asia," Suga said. "As we move closer to Prime Minister Abe’s visit to Moscow in May, we expect progress of dialogue with Moscow at various levels."

Read also
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japanese premier vows to solve Russia-Japan peace treaty issue, will visit Russia in May

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kano and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks in Tokyo on March 21. Preparations for Prime Minister Abe’s official visit to Russia were high on the agenda of their discussion.

The sides took up a number of issues that are traditional for their bilateral agenda, like joint economic activity on the southern Kurile Islands and some topical international problems, including the deployment of the US antimissile missile defense system in Japan.

While in Russia, Shinzo Abe is expected to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as a guest of honor. The forum will take place from May 24 through May 28.

In addition, Abe will take part in the opening of mutual years Japanese culture in Russia and Russian culture in Japan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian embassy demands US provide proofs of Russia’s illegal actions
2
Russian Army officer dies protecting soldier from hand grenade explosion during drill
3
Valencia gets fired up for Las Fallas festival of flames
4
Japan awaiting promotion of dialogue with Russia in run-up to PM Abe’s visit
5
UK govt unable to impact Moscow, hence pressing Russian embassy
6
Plotters of Skripal poisoning will be held accountable, vows Russian diplomat
7
Russia to increase flight range of upgraded Tu-160 bomber
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама