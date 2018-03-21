Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UN Secretary General congratulates Putin on winning presidential election

World
March 21, 21:11 UTC+3

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has congratulated Vladimir Putin on his electoral victory

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his electoral victory in a phone call, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Read also

Russian presidential election 2018

Guterres and Putin "touched on topical international issues. While discussing the situation in Syria, [they] emphasized importance of the United Nations’ coordinating role in restoring peace and achieving a political solution in that state," the press service said. "The Russian side expressed readiness to continue assisting the UN-brokered Geneva process."

The UN Secretary General noted Russia’s particular contribution to global security and stability.

Besides, the invitation for Guterres to visit Russia was confirmed.

