Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump voices concerns to Putin over new Russian armaments - report

World
March 21, 7:31 UTC+3 NEW YORK

The US leader also "raised the nuclear threat" in phone conversations with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to the paper

Share
1 pages in this article

NEW YORK, March 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expressed concerns over new Russian armaments in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, The New York Times reported citing sources in the US administration.

During their call, "a senior official said, Mr. Trump told Mr. Putin he had been concerned by a recent speech in which Mr. Putin talked about Russia developing an "invincible" intercontinental cruise missile and a nuclear torpedo that could outsmart all American defenses," the report said.

The US leader also "raised the nuclear threat" in phone conversations with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to the paper.

"More recently, however, Mr. Trump noted that Mr. Putin had taken a more moderate tone, talking about the need to de-escalate the nuclear arms race between Russia and the United States," the paper wrote. According to the official, Trump told Putin that he welcomed "the shift in tone."

Trump also mentioned the US administration’s plans to spend $700 billion to upgrade the American military, and that "the United States would win any arms race between the two."

On Tuesday, Trump congratulated Putin over the phone on winning the Russian presidential election. The US leader said he and Putin might meet "in the not too distant future" to discuss the arms race and the situation in Syria, Ukraine and North Korea.

The Kremlin press service said the phone conversation was held at the initiative of the US side. The Kremlin noted that "in general, the conversation was constructive and businesslike and focused on overcoming the problems that have accumulated in Russian-US relations."

The presidents agreed to "develop further bilateral contacts, including in the context of reshuffles in the US State Department." "Special attention was focused on the issue of a possible top-level meeting," the Kremlin said.

Russia held presidential election on March 18. According to the latest update of the Russian Central Election Commission, incumbent President Vladimir Putin scored 76.6% of the vote.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
2
Kremlin comments on Trump’s failure to congratulate Putin on re-election victory
3
Lavrov: Deployment of US missile system to Japan directly affects Russia’s security
4
Diplomat calls on US to unconditionally abandon plans of attacking Damascus
5
Tokyo to host consultations between Japanese, Russian deputy ministers in May
6
Elon Musk’s efforts might push Russia to speed up its Mars program, cosmonaut notes
7
Ambassadors to attend meeting in Russian Foreign Ministry on Skripal case
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама