North Korea, US, South Korea may hold trilateral summit

SEOUL, March 21. /TASS/. Leaders of North Korea, the United States and South Korea may hold a trilateral meeting, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in Seoul on Wednesday.

"The talks between heads of North Korea and the United States after the summit of leaders of the North and South will become a historic event. Depending on their outcome, later a trilateral meeting of leaders of the North, the South and the US may be held," the president said after meeting with a preparation committee for the inter-Korean summit.

Last week, the South Korean presidential administration completed the formation of the committee, and its first meeting was held on March 16.

The committee was set up ten days after an agreement was reached between the South Korean delegation which visited Pyongyang and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Chung Eui-yong, director of the National Security Office for the South Korean President, and director of South Korea’s National Intelligence Service Suh Hoon visited Pyongyang on March 5-6. They had four-hour talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The visit yielded an agreement on a meeting between the leaders of the two Koreas in late April. Following the visit, Pyongyang announced its readiness to launch direct talks on normalizing relations with the United States to discuss denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.