European Commission president congratulates Putin on election win

BRUSSELS, March 20. /TASS/. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has congratulated Russia’s head of state Vladimir Putin on winning the presidential election.

"I wish to convey my congratulations on your re-election as President of the Russian Federation," Juncker said in his congratulatory message.

"I have always argued that positive relations between the European Union and the Russian Federation are crucial to the security of our continent. Our common objective should be to re-establish a cooperative pan-European security order. I hope that you will use your fourth term in office to pursue this goal. I will always be a partner in this endeavor," Juncker said. He also wished Putin "every success" in carrying out his "high responsibilities."

The Russian presidential election took place on March 18. According to preliminary results, incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin has won the election, receiving 76.66% of the vote.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "Putin continues to receive congratulations from his foreign counterparts." According to the Kremlin, the leaders of Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, India, China, Turkey, Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Turkmenistan, Moldova, Morocco, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, South Ossetia, Hungary and some others have offered their congratulations to the Russian president.