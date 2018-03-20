French ex-president Sarkozy in custody over campaign funds — Reuters

TASS, March 20. The French police detained former President Nicolas Sarkozy as part of an investigation into alleged illegal financing of his election campaign in the 2007 elections, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a source close to the investigation.

The questioning by police Tuesday morning in Nanterre, near Paris, marked the first time Sarkozy has spoken to investigators in the probe that began in 2013, Le Monde reported. The former president could remain in custody for 48 hours, according to the newspaper.