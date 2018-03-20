Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

French ex-president Sarkozy in custody over campaign funds — Reuters

World
March 20, 11:00 UTC+3

Nicolas Sarkozy was detained for questioning in an investigation into suspected illegal financing from Libya for his successful 2007 campaign for the French presidency

Share
1 pages in this article
Nicolas Sarkozy

Nicolas Sarkozy

© EPA/IAN LANGSDON/POOL

TASS, March 20. The French police detained former President Nicolas Sarkozy as part of an investigation into alleged illegal financing of his election campaign in the 2007 elections, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a source close to the investigation.

The questioning by police Tuesday morning in Nanterre, near Paris, marked the first time Sarkozy has spoken to investigators in the probe that began in 2013, Le Monde reported. The former president could remain in custody for 48 hours, according to the newspaper.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Prime minister of Malaysia congratulates Putin on winning Russian presidential election
2
Legendary Russian test pilot Georgy Mosolov passes away
3
Putin tells Macron there is no evidence of Russia’s involvement in Skripal case
4
French ex-president Sarkozy in custody over campaign funds — Reuters
5
Russia’s VTB Bank’s subsidiary in Ukraine terminates banking activities
6
CEC to announce official election outcome after considering all irregularities complaints
7
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама