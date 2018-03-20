Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Prime minister of Malaysia congratulates Putin on winning Russian presidential election

World
March 20, 8:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Malaysia looks forward to a better and more strategic relationship with Russia, Najib Razak said

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Malaysia Najib Razak congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his victory at Sunday’s presidential polls, according to his Facebook page.

"Congratulations President Vladimir Putin on winning the presidential elections. Malaysia looks forward to a better and more strategic relationship with Russia," he wrote.

According to the Central Election Commission, Russia’s incumbent President Vladimir Putin garnered 76.66% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99.84% of the ballots counted.

Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Vladimir Putin
