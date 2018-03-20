Italian President hopes for further growth of Italian-Russian relations

ROME, March 20. /TASS/. Italian President Sergio Mattarella said he hopes for the continued fruitful cooperation between Rome and Moscow necessary to take on multiple and complex modern challenges, the president wrote in his message to newly re-elected Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I hope that in the near future, too, Moscow and Rome can continue to work to identify shared solutions for the multiple and complex challenges facing us, reaffirming a joint commitment to the Russian Federation's constructive dialogue with the European Union and the Atlantic Alliance, respecting the principles and values that inspire peaceful co-existence between nations," ANSA news agency quoted president Mattarella.

"On the occasion of your re-election to the presidency of the Russian Federation, I wish to convey to you, on my behalf and on that of the Italian people, warm congratulations and keen wishes for success in carrying out your high mandate," Mattarella added.

According to the Central Election Commission, Russia’s incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin garnered 76.66% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99.84% of the ballots counted.