Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Italian President hopes for further growth of Italian-Russian relations

World
March 20, 6:13 UTC+3 ROME

Sergio Mattarella congratulated newly re-elected Russian President Vladimir Putin

Share
1 pages in this article
Italian President Sergio Mattarella

Italian President Sergio Mattarella

© EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

ROME, March 20. /TASS/. Italian President Sergio Mattarella said he hopes for the continued fruitful cooperation between Rome and Moscow necessary to take on multiple and complex modern challenges, the president wrote in his message to newly re-elected Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I hope that in the near future, too, Moscow and Rome can continue to work to identify shared solutions for the multiple and complex challenges facing us, reaffirming a joint commitment to the Russian Federation's constructive dialogue with the European Union and the Atlantic Alliance, respecting the principles and values that inspire peaceful co-existence between nations," ANSA news agency quoted president Mattarella.

"On the occasion of your re-election to the presidency of the Russian Federation, I wish to convey to you, on my behalf and on that of the Italian people, warm congratulations and keen wishes for success in carrying out your high mandate," Mattarella added.

According to the Central Election Commission, Russia’s incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin garnered 76.66% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99.84% of the ballots counted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin tells Macron there is no evidence of Russia’s involvement in Skripal case
2
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
3
Putin winning over 90% of votes at Russian presidential polls in Crimea and Sevastopol
4
Some 50,000 tickets already sold for Russia-Brazil friendly football match in Moscow
5
World leaders congratulate Putin on winning re-election
6
Italian President hopes for further growth of Italian-Russian relations
7
Lionel Messi aims at winning 2018 FIFA World Cup trophy in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама