British Council Russia сancels several events in Moscow this week

World
March 19, 18:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Saturday, twenty three British diplomats had been declared personae non grata to be expelled from Russia in a week’s period

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The British Council Russia has announced cancellation of a number of events in Moscow scheduled for this week.

"Dear friends, we draw your attention to the fact that the following events in Moscow scheduled for this week will not be held: Graham Jackson’s lecture on music event management (March 21, RMA), a Selector LIVE party starring Nadine Shah [March 23, Powerhouse], John McGrath’s lecture about the Manchester International Festival [March 23, Garage Museum]," the British Council said on its VKontakte account on Monday, providing no reasons for the cancellation.

The British Ambassador to Moscow Laurie Bristow

Russia to expel 23 British diplomats, close consulate general in St. Petersburg

On Saturday, the Russian foreign minister said that 23 British diplomats had been declared personae non grata to be expelled from Russia in a week’s period. It also said the UK’s consulate general in St. Petersburg would be closed and the British Council would stop its activities. Apart from that, according to the ministry, the Russian side reserved the right to take other measures "should further unfriendly steps are taken against Russia."

On March 4, former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia were exposed to a nerve agent in the city of Salisbury. They were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury. Both are currently in the hospital in critical condition. British Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of "an unlawful use of force" against her country. Subsequently, she announced that London would expel 23 Russian diplomats and would suspend high-level bilateral contacts. Russia has vehemently denied its alleged involvement in the incident and said retaliatory measures would follow soon.

