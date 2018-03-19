RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Police find no sign of forced entry in house of murdered Russian businessman in London

World
March 19, 16:33 UTC+3 LONDON

On Monday, the investigators plan to inquire all Glushkov’s neighbors

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Matt Dunham

LONDON, March 19. /TASS/. The British police have found no sign of forced entry in the house of former Aeroflot’s manager Nikolai Glushkov who is believed to have been murdered there on March 12, Scotland Yard said in a statement which TASS has at its disposal.

"The investigation is progressing; we have taken a number of statements and have over 400 exhibits which are being processed. We have found no sign of forced entry thus far, but the forensic examination at Mr Gluskov’s home continues and we expect to be there for some time," said Commander Clarke Jarrett, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, who is in charge of the investigation.

Read also
Nikolai Glushkov

British counter-terrorism unit investigates death of late tycoon Berezovsky’s associate

On Monday, the investigators plan to inquire all Glushkov’s neighbors. They are also appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious at or near his home in Clarence Avenue, New Malden on Sunday, March 11, and Monday, March 12, to contact them.

Glushkov was found dead in his home in London a week ago. On Friday, Scotland Yard informed that the pathologist report gave the cause of death as compression to the neck.

According to Independent online newspaper, Nikolai Glushkov was strangled with a leash. The London police stressed that the nothing was found in the investigation so far to suggest any link to the poisoning of former member of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury on March 4.

Nikolai Glushkov, a Russian businessman and Boris Berezovsky’s supporter, spent his last years in the UK, where he received political asylum in 2010. In March 2017, Moscow’s Savyolovsky Court sentenced him in absentia to eight years in a general penal colony over the embezzlement of Aeroflot’s funds in the 1990s. On March 16, the Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal cased based on Glushkov’s murder under Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s submarine fleet capable of countering any threats, naval experts say
2
Putin tells Macron there is no evidence of Russia’s involvement in Skripal case
3
Lionel Messi aims at winning 2018 FIFA World Cup trophy in Russia
4
World leaders congratulate Putin on winning re-election
5
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
6
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean — general
7
Putin set to settle dispute with partners 'politically and diplomatically'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама