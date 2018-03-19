Police find no sign of forced entry in house of murdered Russian businessman in London

LONDON, March 19. /TASS/. The British police have found no sign of forced entry in the house of former Aeroflot’s manager Nikolai Glushkov who is believed to have been murdered there on March 12, Scotland Yard said in a statement which TASS has at its disposal.

"The investigation is progressing; we have taken a number of statements and have over 400 exhibits which are being processed. We have found no sign of forced entry thus far, but the forensic examination at Mr Gluskov’s home continues and we expect to be there for some time," said Commander Clarke Jarrett, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, who is in charge of the investigation.

On Monday, the investigators plan to inquire all Glushkov’s neighbors. They are also appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious at or near his home in Clarence Avenue, New Malden on Sunday, March 11, and Monday, March 12, to contact them.

Glushkov was found dead in his home in London a week ago. On Friday, Scotland Yard informed that the pathologist report gave the cause of death as compression to the neck.

According to Independent online newspaper, Nikolai Glushkov was strangled with a leash. The London police stressed that the nothing was found in the investigation so far to suggest any link to the poisoning of former member of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury on March 4.

Nikolai Glushkov, a Russian businessman and Boris Berezovsky’s supporter, spent his last years in the UK, where he received political asylum in 2010. In March 2017, Moscow’s Savyolovsky Court sentenced him in absentia to eight years in a general penal colony over the embezzlement of Aeroflot’s funds in the 1990s. On March 16, the Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal cased based on Glushkov’s murder under Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code.