RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Obsever comments on voting at Russian embassy in Washington

World
March 19, 2:01 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Voting at Russia’s presidential polls is proceeding smoothly at the Russian embassy in Washington, an observer says

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, March 19. /TASS/. Voting at Russia’s presidential polls is proceeding smoothly at the Russian embassy in Washington, without complaints and claims, Andrei Sarafanov, who has been commissioned to monitor the voting by Civil Initiative candidate Ksenia Sobchak’s headquarters, told TASS on Sunday.

Read also

Russian citizens overseas voted more actively than in 2012

"The impression is normal. Everything is all right, with things going smoothly. The election commission members are polite, helpful and attentive, inform about everything," he said, adding that no incidents had been registered.

"I have a feeling that the turnout is twice as high [as at the last year’s parliamentary elections]. Fifty-percent higher, for sure," Sarafanov, who also monitored the voting at parliamentary elections in 2016, said. "People keep on coming."

By Sunday evening, both ballot boxes were practically full. Nikolai Lakhonin, the chief of the embassy’s press service, told TASS as many as 1,150 people had cast their votes in the Washington consular district by 16:00 local time.

To conduct voting in the United States on March 18, polling stations opened at four Russian diplomatic missions, including the embassy in Washington, DC, the consulates general in New York, Seattle, Washington, and Houston, Texas. Early voting was conducted on March 5 in Denver, Colorado, on March 7 in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 10 in Orlando, Florida, and Sacramento, California. Apart from that, voting was arranged on March 11 in Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Dallas, Texas, Los Angeles, California, Miami, Florida, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Albany, New York, San Francisco and San Jose, California, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Chicago, Illinois.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian presidential election 2018
2
Putin laughs at question if he's planning to run for President in 2030
3
Putin thanks his supporters for their votes at Sunday’s presidential polls
4
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean - general
5
Russian diplomats denied access to Skripal
6
Russia’s FC Spartak fans mock BBC documentary with ‘Blah Blah Channel’ banner
7
Sobchak acknowledges Putin’s election win
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама