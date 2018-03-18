RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
International observers confident presidential election in Crimea will be in line with law

World
March 18, 15:37 UTC+3 SEVASTOPOL

Some 43 international observers from 20 countries are currently monitoring the election in Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, March 18. /TASS/. International observers who have visited Sevastopol expressed confidence on Sunday that the Russian presidential election in Crimea will be held in line with the law.

"For us it is important that for the first time after the reunification of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia we are taking part in the Russian presidential election…I am confident that everything will proceed normally and according to the law," Cypriot MP Skevi Koutra Koukouma said.

A member of Germany’s Left Party Andreas Maurer noted that authorities have provided everything necessary for the work of foreign observers.

"I’m very glad that representatives from Cyprus, France and other countries have come…I should say that we have been given all the opportunities, there are no restrictions," the politician stressed.

Some 43 international observers from 20 countries are currently monitoring the election in Crimea, who have been invited by the State Duma (lower house) and the Federation Council (upper house), Central Election Commission’s Head Ella Pamfilova said.

Chairman of Crimea’s election commission Mikhail Malyshev earlier said that the international observers arrived from Austria, the United Kingdom, Venezuela, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Spain, Italy, Lebanon, Pakistan, Malaysia, Serbia, Ukraine, Finland, France and Sweden.

