London will consider next steps regarding Russia early next week - British Foreign Office

LONDON, March 17. /TASS/. The British National Security Council will consider further steps that may follow Russia’s move to expel 23 British diplomats from Moscow early next week, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said in a statement obtained by TASS.

"In light of Russia's previous behavior, we anticipated a response of this kind and the National Security Council will meet early next week to consider next steps," the statement said.

The response to the British Prime Minister’s set of measures against Moscow announced earlier on Saturday by the Russian Foreign Ministry, will not change London’s position, which still considers Moscow culpable for poisoning of ex-Colonel of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate convicted for spying for the United Kingdom, Sergey Skripal, and his daughter Yulia, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement.

"Russia’s response doesn’t change the facts of the matter - the attempted assassination of two people on British soil, for which there is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian State was culpable. It is Russia that is in flagrant breach of international law and the Chemical Weapons Convention," the statement said.

"We have no disagreement with the people of Russia and we continue to believe it is not in our national interest to break off all dialogue between our countries but the onus remains on the Russian state to account for their actions and to comply with their international obligations," the British Foreign Office noted.