British Council shutdown in Russia will not affect other educational programs - minister

World
March 17, 13:31 UTC+3

Earlier Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that 23 British diplomats have been declared personae non gratae and will be expelled within a week

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The situation with suspension of work of the British Council in Russia will not affect other joint educational and student exchange programs with Britain, Russia’s Minister of Education and Science Olga Vasilyeva told TASS on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that 23 British diplomats have been declared personae non gratae and will be expelled within a week. Moreover, the ministry stated that Moscow will withdraw permission to open the British Consulate General in St. Petersburg and close the British Council in the Russian Federation. Vasilyeva said that all joint educational programs with the British Council would be suspended in Russia pending decision on the status of the organization on the country’s territory.

"The decision does not affect other (joint) programs with Britain in the area of education and science, including student exchange programs," she explained.

