Several reported dead after pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami

NEW YORK, March 15. /TASS/. A pedestrian bridge has collapsed in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department reported on Twitter. According to the department, there were multiple injuries.

#MDFRUpdate: There are multiple patients injured. We’re working on confirming numbers. Please continue to follow us on Twitter for updates. https://t.co/FVjUJndqYH — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) 15 March 2018

CNN, citing authorities, reports that there are several fatalities.

There are several fatalities and vehicles crushed after the collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Miami, Florida, authorities say https://t.co/gYeEKZbzJE pic.twitter.com/3czKxxYHfP — CNN (@CNN) 15 March 2018

The bridge was installed on Saturday.