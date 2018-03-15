Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Several reported dead after pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami

World
March 15, 21:59 UTC+3

Several cars have been trapped beneath the bridge

Share
1 pages in this article
© © WPLG-TV via AP

NEW YORK, March 15. /TASS/. A pedestrian bridge has collapsed in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department reported on Twitter. According to the department, there were multiple injuries. 

CNN, citing authorities, reports that there are several fatalities. 

The bridge was installed on Saturday.

 

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Combat robots for Russian troops to go into serial production this year — defense minister
2
Senator: EU leaders attuning general public to possible military aggression against Russia
3
Russian Embassy in London receives threats targeting diplomats — ambassador
4
Ukraine MP Nadezhda Savchenko says military coup is ‘anticipated event’
5
Russia’s advanced Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service by 2019 — source
6
Aeroflot ready to become first customer of civilian supersonic jet
7
Windfall drop-off: Cargo plane loses over 3 tonnes of gold during takeoff in Siberia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама