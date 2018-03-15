US to continue sanction pressure on Russia over Crimea - Department of State

WASHINGTON, March 15. /TASS/. The United States will continue its sanction pressure on Russia until it returns control over Crimea back to Ukraine, US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said on Wednesday.

"Four years ago this week, Russia held an illegitimate, fabricated "referendum" in Ukraine in a futile attempt to legitimize its purported annexation of Ukrainian territory. Crimean residents were compelled to vote under scrutiny by heavily armed Russian troops. Russia’s claim that Ukrainians made a free choice in that sham "referendum" has always lacked credibility," Nauert, who also serves as the acting Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, said in a statement.

"Crimea is part of Ukraine and our Crimea-related sanctions will remain in place until Russia returns control of the peninsula to Ukraine," she stressed.

According to the Department Spokesperson, during his Wednesday trip to Crimea, Russian President Vladimir Putin "reiterated Russia’s false claims to Ukrainian territory in another open admission that the Russian government disdains the international order and disrespects the territorial integrity of sovereign nations."

The US Department of State claims that Russia’s government has "imposed" "tremendous human costs" on Crimea’s population, allegedly persecuting "anyone opposed to its attempted annexation."

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula, where most residents are Russians, refused to recognize the legitimacy of authorities brought to power amid riots during a coup in Ukraine in February 2014.

Crimea and Sevastopol adopted declarations of independence on March 11, 2014. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification deals March 18, 2014.

Despite the absolutely convincing results of the referendum, Ukraine hase been refusing to recognize Crimea as a part of Russia.