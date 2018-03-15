Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

DPR head comes out with initiative of Easter ceasefire from April 1

World
March 15, 1:46 UTC+3

Alexander Zakharchenko instructed DPR’s chief negotiator at the Minsk talks, Denis Pushilin, to agree basic parameters of the ceasefire in a videoconference mode next week

Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, March 15. /TASS/. Alexander Zakharchenko, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), has come out with an initiative of an Easter ceasefire from April 1.

"On March 5, 2018, the so-called spring ceasefire, which can be called one of the most successful ceasefires, came into effect. It has been generally observed and there is hope that it would be a lasting truce. Ahead of the great Christian holiday, I suggest an Easter ceasefire be proclaimed from the Holy Week (from April 1), the Donetsk News Agency said on Thursday, citing Zakharchenko’s statement.

He instructed DPR’s chief negotiator at the Minsk talks, Denis Pushilin, to agree basic parameters of the ceasefire in a videoconference mode next week.

Zakharchenko called on "all parties to the negotiating process to support this initiative and make one more step towards peace in Donbass.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s embassy in London tweets photo of frozen thermometer in response to UK steps
2
Russia not involved in Skripal's poisoning - Russia's UN envoy
3
Russia’s retaliation to Britain’s actions must be tough, proportionate — senate speaker
4
Russia receives list of 23 Russian diplomats expelled from UK
5
Foreign Ministry: May’s statement on Skripal incident undermines foundations of dialogue
6
Putin thanks Crimeans for resolve to reunify with Russia
7
Lavrov accepted no invitation to pay reciprocal visit to UK — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама