DPR head comes out with initiative of Easter ceasefire from April 1

DONETSK, March 15. /TASS/. Alexander Zakharchenko, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), has come out with an initiative of an Easter ceasefire from April 1.

"On March 5, 2018, the so-called spring ceasefire, which can be called one of the most successful ceasefires, came into effect. It has been generally observed and there is hope that it would be a lasting truce. Ahead of the great Christian holiday, I suggest an Easter ceasefire be proclaimed from the Holy Week (from April 1), the Donetsk News Agency said on Thursday, citing Zakharchenko’s statement.

He instructed DPR’s chief negotiator at the Minsk talks, Denis Pushilin, to agree basic parameters of the ceasefire in a videoconference mode next week.

Zakharchenko called on "all parties to the negotiating process to support this initiative and make one more step towards peace in Donbass.".