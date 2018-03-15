Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry proposes denunciation of friendship treaty with Russia

World
March 15, 0:56 UTC+3 KIEV

Maryana Betsa said Ukraine also planned to withdraw from the Commonwealth of Independent States

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, March 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has drafted several options for suspension of the Ukrainian-Russian Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership, the ministry’s press secretary Maryana Betsa said on Wednesday.

She said the options envisioned a partial and a full denunciation of the treaty.

"The Foreign Ministry has drafted a range of proposals regarding a possible denunciation of the treaty, either partially or in toto," Betsa said. "This is permitted by international law and by the treaty as such. In other words, we can suspend it fully or partly or denunciate it altogether."

"This means there are several options for how to act," UNIAN news agency quoted her.

Betsa said along with it no final decision had been taken yet.

"We haven’t adopted any final decision, as final decisions fall into the scope of the President’s powers, since this is a treaty in the name of Ukraine," she said.

In addition, Betsa said Ukraine also planned to withdraw from the Commonwealth of Independent States. "This is a post-Soviet model that has outlived itself," she claimed

She added, though, that Kiev did not mean an automatic quitting of multilateral agreements, like the ones concerning social benefits and pensions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s embassy in London tweets photo of frozen thermometer in response to UK steps
2
Russia not involved in Skripal's poisoning - Russia's UN envoy
3
Russia’s retaliation to Britain’s actions must be tough, proportionate — senate speaker
4
Russia receives list of 23 Russian diplomats expelled from UK
5
Foreign Ministry: May’s statement on Skripal incident undermines foundations of dialogue
6
Putin thanks Crimeans for resolve to reunify with Russia
7
Lavrov accepted no invitation to pay reciprocal visit to UK — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама