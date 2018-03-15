Ukrainian Foreign Ministry proposes denunciation of friendship treaty with Russia

KIEV, March 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has drafted several options for suspension of the Ukrainian-Russian Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership, the ministry’s press secretary Maryana Betsa said on Wednesday.

She said the options envisioned a partial and a full denunciation of the treaty.

"The Foreign Ministry has drafted a range of proposals regarding a possible denunciation of the treaty, either partially or in toto," Betsa said. "This is permitted by international law and by the treaty as such. In other words, we can suspend it fully or partly or denunciate it altogether."

"This means there are several options for how to act," UNIAN news agency quoted her.

Betsa said along with it no final decision had been taken yet.

"We haven’t adopted any final decision, as final decisions fall into the scope of the President’s powers, since this is a treaty in the name of Ukraine," she said.

In addition, Betsa said Ukraine also planned to withdraw from the Commonwealth of Independent States. "This is a post-Soviet model that has outlived itself," she claimed

She added, though, that Kiev did not mean an automatic quitting of multilateral agreements, like the ones concerning social benefits and pensions.