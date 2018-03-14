Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Angela Merkel reelected as German Chancellor

World
March 14, 12:11 UTC+3

Almost six months after the parliamentary election, Germany will finally have a new government

Share
1 pages in this article
© Gregor Fischer/dpa via AP

BERLIN, March 14. /TASS/.The German Bundestag has re-elected Angela Merkel as the country’s chancellor on Wednesday. She received 364 out of 688 valid votes in the 709-member Bundestag.

Read also

Merkel assures planned Nord-2 stream poses no threat to EU energy security

Since the parties comprising the coalition government - the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) - have 399 seats in the Bundestag, Merkel was sure to be re-elected as she needed to gain 355 votes.

"Do you accept the vote?" Bundestag Speaker Wolfgang Schauble asked Merkel after the results had been announced. "Yes, I accept the vote," she answered. Schauble wished the newly elected chancellor "success and luck in resolving serious issues."

At 12:30 local time, Merkel will travel to Schloss Bellevue to receive a letter of appointment from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and then will return to the Bundestag to take the oath of office.

Almost six months after the parliamentary election, Germany will finally have a new government, which is scheduled to hold its first meeting at 17:00 local time on Wednesday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Angela Merkel
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
NATO won’t invoke Article 5 on collective defense over UK claims against Russia — source
2
No one can deliver any 24-hour ultimatums to Russia — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
3
Moscow not connected to ex-spy’s poisoning, says Kremlin
4
Russian embassy demands explanation from UK Foreign Office about cyber attack threats
5
Press review: UK vows retaliation over spy case and how Tillerson’s exit affects US policy
6
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
7
Kremlin: Russia-US relations unlikely to deteriorate further after Tillerson’s departure
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама