Preparations for Turkey-Russia year of culture may be discussed in mid-May - diplomat

MOSCOW, March 14./TASS/. Turkey suggests holding a second session of the Joint Working Group to pave the way for the Culture and Tourism Year in Turkey and Russia in Ankara on May 15, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with TASS on Tuesday.

The foreign minister said Moscow and Ankara have huge potentials for cooperation on the cultural trajectory. "During the visit of President Erdogan to Russia in March 2017, our two Ministers of Culture signed a Declaration of Intent on 10 March 2017 to celebrate 2019 as the Turkey-Russia Culture and Tourism Year," Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"To this end, the first Joint Working Group convened on 30 January-1 February 2018. We have suggested to hold the next meeting on 15 May 2018 in Ankara, and we are expecting our Russian friends’ positive response," the senior Turkish diplomat added.

He expressed an opinion that the cross year of culture and tourism will give an excellent opportunity for the two countries’ people to learn more about each other, to bring them closer.

"Preparations are underway to celebrate "Turkey-Russia Culture and Tourism Year" not only in Moscow but also in other cities of Russia. Turkey is preparing various programs to attract participation," the Turkish diplomat said.