Change of Secretary of State not to alter US policy of Russia’s containment — senator

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The head of the Federation Council’s international affairs committee, Konstantin Kosachyov, believes that the replacement of the US Secretary of State does not herald great change in Washington’s foreign policy and strategy of Russia’s containment.

"The replacement of the US Secretary of State does not look like a sign of forthcoming change in that country’s foreign policy. It is not the Department of State that determined that policy lately. It was a result of backstage clashes, swaps and compromises between the White House and the Capitol Hill, between President Trump and the still more anti-presidential Congress. In that sense the strategy of Russia’s containment as an accomplished swap and a compromise between them will not undergo any change," Kosachyov said on his Facebook page.

In his opinion, cardinal changes in bilateral relations with Russia may take place only if CIA chief Michael Pompeo, whom Trump has proposed for the position of the Secretary of State, "turns out an independent and self-sufficient politician."

"The hope for this is close to nothing. His background is different and the United States is not what it used to be. The country is to regain self-control first. Then it will be possible to react to appointments," Kosachyov said.

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that Rex Tillerson had been dismissed as the US Secretary of State and Michael Pompeo nominated as his likely successor. Up to now Pompeo has led the Central Intelligence Agency.