Turkish top diplomat: US efforts in Syria to lack legitimacy as long as Kurds are involved

World
March 13, 16:41 UTC+3

Turkey always emphasized that collaboration with the Kurdish Democratic Union Party and People's Protection Units was a grave mistake, Mevlut Cavusoglu said

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The efforts the US-led coalition has been making in Syria will lack legitimacy as long as they involve the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and People's Protection Units (YPG), Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with TASS.

Lavrov warns of ‘grave consequences’ of US new strike against Syria

"First of all, I must make clear that there should be no room for terrorist organizations in Syria’s future," he said. According to the Turkish top diplomat, "this is essential for restoring stability in Syria. Turkey is committed to fight against all terrorist organizations in Syria, including DAESH and PYD/YPG. Turkey is capable and determined to eliminate any threats targeting its territory."

"We always emphasized that collaboration with PYD/YPG, even for tactical reasons, was a grave mistake," Cavusoglu went on to say. "Such short-term tactical actions have become a source of instability. PYD/YPG-controlled territories in all of Syria should be returned to their real owners. The Counter-DAESH Coalition-led stabilization efforts in the eastern Euphrates will lack legitimacy as long as PYD/YPG is involved in these efforts," he added.

Turkey makes no secret of its concerns about the United States support for Syrian Kurds. Ankara believes that Washington is making a mistake by supplying weapons to the YPG units as Kurdish fighters may use them against Turkey.

Syrian conflict
