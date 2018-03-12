Macron says no solution to Syrian crisis without dialogue with Russia

PARIS, March 12. /TASS/. The Syrian crisis cannot be solved without dialogue with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters during his visit to India on Monday.

"Since May last year [Macron’s presidential election victory] France has been pursuing its constant and consistent policy in relations with Russia," the French leader said. "We are seeking an effective dialogue that would yield particular results," he stressed.

"Has the lack of dialogue with Russia over the past years contributed to progress in the Syrian issue? It seems to me that no," Macron said. "We have placed our stake on a constant and demanding dialogue."

Paris insists that Damascus must not use chemical weapons, Macron said, noting that this stance was voiced at a meeting between the Russian and French presidents in Versailles in 2017.

Last week, Macron had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the Syrian crisis. According to the French leader, Russia backed the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2401. France calls to ensure access for humanitarian assistance to the areas where civilians are staying.

However, Macron stressed that the steps made by the Syrian leadership, Iran and Russia on implementing this resolution are not enough. "We call on Russia, as a great power that signed this resolution, to comply with it in full."

According to Macron, France is the most active diplomatic player in solving the Syrian issue. However, Paris has no plans to carry out a ground operation in Syria, the president noted.