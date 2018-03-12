Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Macron says no solution to Syrian crisis without dialogue with Russia

World
March 12, 16:14 UTC+3 PARIS

Last week, Macron had a phone conversation with Putin to discuss the situation in Syria

Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, March 12. /TASS/. The Syrian crisis cannot be solved without dialogue with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters during his visit to India on Monday.

"Since May last year [Macron’s presidential election victory] France has been pursuing its constant and consistent policy in relations with Russia," the French leader said. "We are seeking an effective dialogue that would yield particular results," he stressed.

"Has the lack of dialogue with Russia over the past years contributed to progress in the Syrian issue? It seems to me that no," Macron said. "We have placed our stake on a constant and demanding dialogue."

Read also

Russia follows its own path in resolving Syria issue — Putin

Paris insists that Damascus must not use chemical weapons, Macron said, noting that this stance was voiced at a meeting between the Russian and French presidents in Versailles in 2017.

Last week, Macron had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the Syrian crisis. According to the French leader, Russia backed the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2401. France calls to ensure access for humanitarian assistance to the areas where civilians are staying.

However, Macron stressed that the steps made by the Syrian leadership, Iran and Russia on implementing this resolution are not enough. "We call on Russia, as a great power that signed this resolution, to comply with it in full."

According to Macron, France is the most active diplomatic player in solving the Syrian issue. However, Paris has no plans to carry out a ground operation in Syria, the president noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to become one of leaders in global agriculture in coming years — Putin
2
Russia’s Avangard hypersonic missile system
3
Russian army has cutting-edge laser weapons at its disposal, defense official says
4
Russian Defense Ministry rejects Estonia’s airspace violation accusations
5
Putin advises Britons to get things clear with Skripal’s poisoning
6
Russian figure skaters win gold in all disciplines at ISU World Junior Championships 2018
7
Returning Crimea to Ukraine 'impossible under any circumstances', Putin states
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама