EU extends sanctions against Russian nationals, companies for six months

World
March 12, 12:31 UTC+3

The measures consist of asset freezes and travel restrictions

© EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

BRUSSELS, March 12. /TASS/. The European Union has officially prolonged restrictive measures against 150 persons and 38 entities from the Russian Federation for a further six months, until 15 September 2018, the EU Council said in a statement on Monday.

"On 12 March 2018, the Council prolonged the restrictive measures over actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for a further six months, until 15 September 2018. The measures consist of asset freezes and travel restrictions. They continue to apply to 150 persons and 38 entities," the statement said.

The legal acts will be available in the EU Official Journal of 13 March 2018, the Council said.

The political decision on extension of the current set of sanctions, which expires on March 15, was taken by ambassadors of 28 EU member-states on February 21.

Sanctions
