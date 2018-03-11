Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lithuania’s neo-Nazi march down central Vilnius chanting Lithuania for Lithuanians

World
March 11, 21:30 UTC+3 VILNIUS

Police say some 1,000 people took part

Share
1 pages in this article

VILNIUS, March 11. /TASS/. Lithuania’s neo-Nazis marched in central Vilnius on Sunday, the national holiday known as Restoration of Independence Day, chanting Lithuania For Lithuanians and singing patriotic songs.

The march was authorized by the city authorities. Police say some 1,000 people took part.

The neo-Nazi march was accompanied by young people carrying a poster reading "Lithuania is not Lithuanians only." Some were chanting Lithuania For All.

No incidents or public order violations were reported during the march and a brief rally after it.

Such marches have been held annually since 2000 and since 2009, they have been sanctioned by the city authorities.

The city authorities did not issue a permit for a torch-light procession on the 100th anniversary of the country’s independence that was marked on February 16. Nevertheless, such a march was organized on that day, bringing together several hundred participants.

On March 11, Lithuania celebrates Restoration of Independence Day. On this day in 1990, Lithuania’s parliament voted for secession from the former Soviet Union and restoration of an independent state.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Returning Crimea to Ukraine is impossible under any circumstances - Putin
2
Russian Aerospace Forces made training launch of Kinzhal hypersonic missile - MoD
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry signs production contract for Avangard systems - deputy minister
4
Russian figure skaters win gold in all disciplines at ISU World Junior Championships 2018
5
Russia tested 210 weapons in Syria - Defense Minister
6
Russian military demand Failaq al-Rahman leaders separate from Jabhat al-Nusra in Syria
7
Russia’s Avangard strategic systems enter series production - source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама