Lithuania’s neo-Nazi march down central Vilnius chanting Lithuania for Lithuanians

VILNIUS, March 11. /TASS/. Lithuania’s neo-Nazis marched in central Vilnius on Sunday, the national holiday known as Restoration of Independence Day, chanting Lithuania For Lithuanians and singing patriotic songs.

The march was authorized by the city authorities. Police say some 1,000 people took part.

The neo-Nazi march was accompanied by young people carrying a poster reading "Lithuania is not Lithuanians only." Some were chanting Lithuania For All.

No incidents or public order violations were reported during the march and a brief rally after it.

Such marches have been held annually since 2000 and since 2009, they have been sanctioned by the city authorities.

The city authorities did not issue a permit for a torch-light procession on the 100th anniversary of the country’s independence that was marked on February 16. Nevertheless, such a march was organized on that day, bringing together several hundred participants.

On March 11, Lithuania celebrates Restoration of Independence Day. On this day in 1990, Lithuania’s parliament voted for secession from the former Soviet Union and restoration of an independent state.