Damascus’ neighborhood shelled by terrorists, four killed - SANA

World
March 11, 20:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Six civilians were wounded

TASS, March 11. At least four civilians were killed and six more were wounded in Damascus’ Jermana neighborhood that came under mortar fire by Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) militants, SANA news agency reported.

A mine hit a minibus, SANA quoted a source in the police department.

Apart from that, three people were hurt in the al-Qamaria neighborhood and two women were wounded in Damascus’ northern suburb of Barze, which also came under shelling by terrorists.

On Saturday night, Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists opened mortar fire at Jermana, killing a girl and wounding four people.

A humanitarian pause was observed at Russia’s initiative in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus from 09:00 a.m. local time (10:00 a.m. Moscow time) to 14:00 local time (15:00 Moscow time).

Syrian conflict
