Damascus’ neighborhood shelled by terrorists, four killed - SANA

TASS, March 11. At least four civilians were killed and six more were wounded in Damascus’ Jermana neighborhood that came under mortar fire by Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) militants, SANA news agency reported.

A mine hit a minibus, SANA quoted a source in the police department.

Apart from that, three people were hurt in the al-Qamaria neighborhood and two women were wounded in Damascus’ northern suburb of Barze, which also came under shelling by terrorists.

On Saturday night, Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists opened mortar fire at Jermana, killing a girl and wounding four people.

A humanitarian pause was observed at Russia’s initiative in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus from 09:00 a.m. local time (10:00 a.m. Moscow time) to 14:00 local time (15:00 Moscow time).