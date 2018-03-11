Private Turkish plane crashes in western Iran - TV

TASS, March 11. A private Turkish plane crashed on Sunday in western Iran, Iran’s Press TV reported.

According to Iran’s Fars news agency, the plane bound from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul disappeared from radars shortly after it had entered Iran’s airspace to crash near the town of Shahr-e-Kord in the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province.

There were from 11 to 20 people aboard the ill-fate plane, Sky News Arabiya said.

According to preliminary data, the plane caught fire after it hit the ground.

A search and rescue operation is underway.