West ignores facts of chemical weapons use by militants despite evidence - diplomat

DAMASCUS, March 10. /TASS/. The Western countries continue ignoring the fact of a chemical weapons attack by militants in spite of the evidence, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told reporters on Saturday.

"Certain western countries are unwilling to admit that illegal armed units have used chemical weapons in Syria, notwithstanding the documents proving that," he said.

The high-ranking Syrian diplomat pointed out that Western countries had turned a blind eye to an arsenal of toxic substances that militants possess.

"We have found substantial amounts of chemicals in the areas controlled by militants," Mekdad said.