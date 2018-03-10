Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Militants in Eastern Ghouta plot chemical attack for March 11 - diplomat

World
March 10, 15:54 updated at: March 10, 16:02 UTC+3

"We have received information that militants in Eastern Ghouta plan staging a chemical attack between Misraba and Bitsava," Faisal Mehdad said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP

DAMASCUS, March 10. /TASS/. Militants in Eastern Ghouta plan staging a chemical attack on March 11 to accuse of it the Syrian governmental forces, Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mehdad told reporters on Saturday.

"We have received information that militants in Eastern Ghouta plan staging a chemical attack between Misraba and Bitsava," he said. "For that, the Tahrir al-Sham militants plan killing several women, and we expect this "performance" may take place on March 11."

According to the diplomat, Syria has never refused OPCW’s commission in probes inside the country.

"Syria keeps open doors for international organizations involved in investigations," he continued. "We have received ten applications from various investigating committees, and we have not rejected any of them, we have not closed any parts of Syria, but they would not perform the investigations - that is the problem."

The commission, representing the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) would not believe results of the probe, conducted by the Syrian authorities on chemical weapons, he said, adding, however, the Organization’s specialists had not come to Syria to verify the data.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Talks with militants underway over their exit from Eastern Ghouta - center
2
New agreement with CERN to be signed in 2018 - Russia’s education ministry
3
West ignores facts of chemical weapons use by militants despite evidence - diplomat
4
Rosatom to continue supplying equipment to CERN despite Russia’s refusal to be a member
5
President Putin says unwilling to amend Constitution of Russia
6
Russia completes trials of miniaturized nuclear reactor for missiles, underwater drones
7
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама