Militants in Eastern Ghouta plot chemical attack for March 11 - diplomat

DAMASCUS, March 10. /TASS/. Militants in Eastern Ghouta plan staging a chemical attack on March 11 to accuse of it the Syrian governmental forces, Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mehdad told reporters on Saturday.

"We have received information that militants in Eastern Ghouta plan staging a chemical attack between Misraba and Bitsava," he said. "For that, the Tahrir al-Sham militants plan killing several women, and we expect this "performance" may take place on March 11."

According to the diplomat, Syria has never refused OPCW’s commission in probes inside the country.

"Syria keeps open doors for international organizations involved in investigations," he continued. "We have received ten applications from various investigating committees, and we have not rejected any of them, we have not closed any parts of Syria, but they would not perform the investigations - that is the problem."

The commission, representing the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) would not believe results of the probe, conducted by the Syrian authorities on chemical weapons, he said, adding, however, the Organization’s specialists had not come to Syria to verify the data.