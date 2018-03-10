Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US President Trump says concluding deal with North Korea to be good for world

World
March 10, 7:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders announced earlier that the US president had been for some time preparing for a meeting with North Korean leader

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he believed it was necessary to reach a deal with North Korea as it would be for the benefit of the world.

"The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World," Trump wrote on his Twitter account. "Time and place to be determined."

White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders announced earlier that the US president had been for some time preparing for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gathering information from his counsellors and intelligence services.

However, she added that the meeting of Trump with Kim Jong-un would be impossible in case North Korea does not take definite steps toward the cancellation of its nuclear program.

The US Department of State announced on March 6 that it had imposed a set of new sanctions on Pyongyang over the alleged use of chemical warfare agent to assassinate the North Korean leader’s elder half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, at Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13, 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Kim Jong-un Donald Trump
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Skripal provided information to intelligence agencies after arriving in UK - daily
2
Russia’s Avangard strategic systems enter series production - source
3
Putin says ready for cooperation with opposition forces seeking to make Russia strong
4
Para athlete from Russia Lysova wins gold in biathlon at 2018 Paralympics
5
Russia’s advanced Mi-17A2 helicopters hold their own in extreme cold
6
Serbia to get Russian MiG-29 fighter jets 'within weeks'
7
Key facts about Russia’s advanced Sarmat ICBM system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама