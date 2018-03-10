US President Trump says concluding deal with North Korea to be good for world

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he believed it was necessary to reach a deal with North Korea as it would be for the benefit of the world.

"The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World," Trump wrote on his Twitter account. "Time and place to be determined."

White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders announced earlier that the US president had been for some time preparing for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gathering information from his counsellors and intelligence services.

However, she added that the meeting of Trump with Kim Jong-un would be impossible in case North Korea does not take definite steps toward the cancellation of its nuclear program.

The US Department of State announced on March 6 that it had imposed a set of new sanctions on Pyongyang over the alleged use of chemical warfare agent to assassinate the North Korean leader’s elder half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, at Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13, 2017.